Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after acquiring an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $399,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

