Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 368.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

