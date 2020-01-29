Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 242.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

