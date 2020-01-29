Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $75,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.71.

SHW stock opened at $591.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $395.26 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.43 and a 200-day moving average of $550.90.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.