Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

HD stock opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.63. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $178.09 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

