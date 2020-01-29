Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

