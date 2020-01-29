Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CSX by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

