Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.