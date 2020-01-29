Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $285.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.31. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

