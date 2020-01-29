Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $119,100,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

V stock opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.