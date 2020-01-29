Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 808 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

