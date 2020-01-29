Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,013,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,360,000 after buying an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after buying an additional 205,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,433,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,444,000 after buying an additional 168,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 2,121,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $72.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

