Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 2,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 429.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 384,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 4.24. Evolus has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
