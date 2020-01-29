Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Shares of EPM opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.