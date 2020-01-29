EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,861.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.