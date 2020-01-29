EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,000. Visa makes up about 6.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

NYSE V opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.18. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.