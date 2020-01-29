EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,297 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 5.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $311.18 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

