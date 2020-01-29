EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 345,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $289.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $244.95 and a 12-month high of $293.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

