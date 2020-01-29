EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

