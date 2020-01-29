EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 26,800 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,278,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 331,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,029,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in BCE by 51.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,321,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 446,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 88.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

