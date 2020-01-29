EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 38,535 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.54 and a one year high of $98.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.