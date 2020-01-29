EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 55,116 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

