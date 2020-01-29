EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 6,800 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.