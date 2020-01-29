EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,111,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 108,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 88,857 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

