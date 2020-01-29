EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $16.67 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 276,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,667,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $62.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

