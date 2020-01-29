EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.38 and a 52 week high of $203.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.