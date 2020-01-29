EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $2.45 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

