EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61.

