EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $10.43 Million Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 5.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,819,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 111,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.