EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 225.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.