EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. iShares Global Industrials ETF accounts for 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 1.25% of iShares Global Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of EXI stock opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

