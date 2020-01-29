EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

