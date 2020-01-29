EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

