EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 492,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,341,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

