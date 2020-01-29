EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $191.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $193.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

