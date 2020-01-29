EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of EWL stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.