EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $3.44 Million Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 1.41% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

