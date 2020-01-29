EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000. Ares Capital comprises 5.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ares Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 75,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.