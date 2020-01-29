EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

