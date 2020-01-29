EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,042,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,513,000. TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 568,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after buying an additional 115,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

