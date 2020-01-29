EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

