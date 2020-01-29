EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after buying an additional 88,747 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 125,958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 194.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,181,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

