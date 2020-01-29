ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $277,018.00 and $722.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

