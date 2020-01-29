EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $1.48 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $7,172.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00015835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.97 or 0.05601477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128661 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033747 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

