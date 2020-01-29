EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

