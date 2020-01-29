Express, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Express in a report released on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

EXPR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,528. Express has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Express in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

