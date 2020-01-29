Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,200,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,954. The stock has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

