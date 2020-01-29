F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.43. 33,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.