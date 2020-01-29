Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.30.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,160 shares of company stock worth $104,029,771. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.28. The stock has a market cap of $620.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.43 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

