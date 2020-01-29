Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.23. 32,755,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,964,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average is $195.39. The company has a market capitalization of $621.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $2,238,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.